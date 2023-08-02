Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

