Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Itron worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

