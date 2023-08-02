Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Integer worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integer Price Performance

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

