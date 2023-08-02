Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Sells 80,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
