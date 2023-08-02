Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $16.49 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 614.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.87 and a 200 day moving average of $296.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.98.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

