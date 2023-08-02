FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:FF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
