FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter.

NYSE:FF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

