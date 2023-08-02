Fundamentum LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fundamentum LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
