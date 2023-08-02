Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares changing hands.
Fortress Paper Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36.
Fortress Paper Company Profile
Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.
