Excelerate Energy (EE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EE opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $12,948,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 414,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.