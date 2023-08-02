EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.90. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 47,300 shares trading hands.

EcoSynthetix Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.90, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.40 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.14 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.