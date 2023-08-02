EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.90. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 47,300 shares trading hands.
EcoSynthetix Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.90, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.40 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.69.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.14 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
