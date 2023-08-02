Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMN opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.