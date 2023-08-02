Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

