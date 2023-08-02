Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$5.90. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 22,343 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$373.17 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$268.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.27 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4301634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.18%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

