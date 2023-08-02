Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.98.

MSFT stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $296.71. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

