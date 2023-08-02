Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 16,832 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $240,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,075,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.