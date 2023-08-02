Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 19,520 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 19,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $295,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 651,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,848,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COUR opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.