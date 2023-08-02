Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

