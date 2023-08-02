Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDE stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $982.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.53.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

