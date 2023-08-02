CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Up 3.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 41,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

