CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$16.59. CI Financial shares last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 631,660 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of C$637.82 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.1908397 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Mary Ward bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,140.00. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

