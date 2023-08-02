CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in CEVA by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 677.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

