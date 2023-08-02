Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.51

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.51 and traded as high as C$26.43. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$26.18, with a volume of 184,322 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.27 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 31.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6081081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

