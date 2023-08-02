Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.73 and traded as high as C$5.43. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 34,254 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.90.
The company has a market capitalization of C$434.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
