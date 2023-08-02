Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.65. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 128,469 shares.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.