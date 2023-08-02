Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.65. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 128,469 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 539,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.