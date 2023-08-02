Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$7.08. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 167,280 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.23.
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
