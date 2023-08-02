Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$7.08. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 167,280 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.23.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$77.26 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.9496855 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.