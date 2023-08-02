BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as high as C$6.78. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 1,154,030 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
BlackBerry Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
