BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as high as C$6.78. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 1,154,030 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$506.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.77 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0527509 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.