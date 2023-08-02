Barclays Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Dana stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.44. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

