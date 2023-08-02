Arlington Partners LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.71. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

