Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

