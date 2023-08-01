Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 2.5%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 3,117,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,485,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.73. The company has a market cap of £65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

