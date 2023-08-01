Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

