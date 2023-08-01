Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Down 3.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.25. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.
