Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.25. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 324,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 59,331 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

