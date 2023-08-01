Wedbush Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $27.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 689,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 230,650 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

