Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pineapple Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pineapple Energy

(Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.