Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after buying an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

