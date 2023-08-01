Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,869.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 27,775,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,857,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,403,190. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

