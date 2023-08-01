Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after buying an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Conduent Profile



Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

