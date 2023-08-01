Virtu Financial LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Ondas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,801.65% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

