Virtu Financial LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 619,453 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 516,108 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

ADV opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,416.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 255,436 shares of company stock valued at $431,198. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

