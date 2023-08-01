Virtu Financial LLC Sells 29,561 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 280,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 615,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 239,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 426,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $280.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

