Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

