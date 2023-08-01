Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 1,003,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.3 %

TEF stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

