Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,106 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

ARAY stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $407.90 million, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

