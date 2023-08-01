Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,602 PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of PHX Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 337.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 49.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.