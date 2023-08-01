Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 317,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,070,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

