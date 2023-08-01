Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XTNT opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

