Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,758 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Taseko Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.