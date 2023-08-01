Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 3,547.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

