Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRTK stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

