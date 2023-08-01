Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 482,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at $131,469,326.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,469,326.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,370,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 668,972 shares of company stock worth $324,327. Insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Nutex Health

(Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.